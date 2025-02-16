Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.02 and last traded at $49.04. Approximately 89,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,096,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.
Diginex Stock Performance
About Diginex
DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.
