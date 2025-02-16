Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Trading Down 13.0 %
NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424,151.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.85. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 407.65% and a negative net margin of 93.21%.
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
