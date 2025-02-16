Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Shares Acquired by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after buying an additional 176,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFGX stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $54.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

