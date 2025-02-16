Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Short Interest Up 32.7% in January

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,400 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the January 15th total of 527,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 28,963 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,593,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 2,158.3% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 42,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 40,512 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NVDU stock traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.32. 933,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,559. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.84.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.6505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

