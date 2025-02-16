Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $11.85. 767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

