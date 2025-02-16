Don Barton Sells 375 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director Don Barton sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $10,271.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,768.75. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

OVLY opened at $28.31 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $236.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 122.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 123.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oak Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

