DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) is Seascape Capital Management’s Largest Position

Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management owned 8.06% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $21,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBND. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 871.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after buying an additional 236,606 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,776,000.

NYSEARCA DBND opened at $45.66 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

