Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Shares Down 15.2% – Here’s Why

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) fell 15.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,007,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 477,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Durango Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$13.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.
Durango Resources Company Profile
Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.
