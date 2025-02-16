Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in January

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 990.0 days.
Elisa Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF remained flat at $45.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $45.90.
