Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in January

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 990.0 days.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF remained flat at $45.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

