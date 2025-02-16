Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGG opened at $97.70 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

