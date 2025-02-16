Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,312,000 after buying an additional 485,291 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of APA by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $7,238,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 13.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after acquiring an additional 149,762 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

APA Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.15.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

Insider Activity at APA

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at $283,292.08. The trade was a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.