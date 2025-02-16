Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 184,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

