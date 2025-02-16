EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Trimmed by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

