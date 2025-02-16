Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,443 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 660,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $164.97 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $144.66 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.67 and a 200 day moving average of $165.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

