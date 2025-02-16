Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

