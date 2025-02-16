Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Bought by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.51% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $14,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. BXM Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

