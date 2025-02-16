Financial Comparison: OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) versus SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics -15.00% -5.78% -4.80% SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -627.49%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 1 2 0 2.67 SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.41%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than SeaStar Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $148.73 million 4.01 -$20.97 million ($1.23) -20.02 SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$26.23 million ($11.63) -0.15

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaStar Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats SeaStar Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine, BandLoc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform | Femur, Devise Rail, Orthex, The Fassier-Duval Telescopic Intramedullary System, SLIMTM Nail, The GAP Nail, The Free Gliding SCFE Screw System, GIROTM Growth Modulation System, PNP Tibia System, ApiFix Mid-C System, and Mitchell Ponseti. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

