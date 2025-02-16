Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.00, but opened at $41.67. Firstsun Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 7,006 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSUN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Firstsun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Firstsun Capital Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

