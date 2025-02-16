Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.72.

Shares of FTNT opened at $111.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 463.85% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $2,244,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,983,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,972,076.19. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $386,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,901.87. The trade was a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,056. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

