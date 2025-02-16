Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Stock Price Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.20. 56,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 33,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Franklin Wireless Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $73.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

