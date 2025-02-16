Frontier Lithium (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Trading Up 7.2% – Should You Buy?

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 30,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 63,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Frontier Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

About Frontier Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.