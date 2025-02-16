Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $18.22. Frontline shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 1,098,552 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.83 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

