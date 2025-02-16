Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,342,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fu Shou Yuan International Group Price Performance
Shares of FSHUF stock remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. Fu Shou Yuan International Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $0.60.
About Fu Shou Yuan International Group
