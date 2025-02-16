Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,342,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Price Performance

Shares of FSHUF stock remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. Fu Shou Yuan International Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

About Fu Shou Yuan International Group

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides burial and funeral services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Burial Services, Funeral Services, and Other Services segments. The Burial Services segment sells burial plots; and offers cemetery maintenance services.

