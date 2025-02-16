Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys 122,096 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 222.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,096 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 329,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 218,748 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 231,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 174,011 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 78,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.