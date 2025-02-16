GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and traded as low as $20.03. GENMAB A/S/S shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 1,872,721 shares.
GENMAB A/S/S Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13.
About GENMAB A/S/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
