Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNOM. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 58,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GNOM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. 70,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

