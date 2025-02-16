GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.64.
Several research firms have recently commented on GFS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlobalFoundries
GlobalFoundries Stock Performance
Shares of GFS stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56. GlobalFoundries has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $61.98.
GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
About GlobalFoundries
GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.
