Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GPIX opened at $50.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
