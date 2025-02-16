Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 987.30 ($12.43) and traded as low as GBX 907.20 ($11.42). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 922.60 ($11.61), with a volume of 111,382 shares traded.

Grafton Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 926.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 987.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

