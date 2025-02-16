GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the January 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of GP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. 126,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,034. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,408 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.51% of GreenPower Motor worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

