Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $195.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

PAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,187,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 54.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,454.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 16.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7,927.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAC opened at $196.58 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $139.64 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

