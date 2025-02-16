Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,670,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 18,340,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,545 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Haleon by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,835 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,624,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after purchasing an additional 161,865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haleon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Haleon by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after purchasing an additional 930,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.71. 5,836,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,350,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Several analysts recently commented on HLN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

