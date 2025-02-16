Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.93, but opened at $30.86. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 439,499 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 59.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,790,000 after acquiring an additional 949,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,245,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,575,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,018,000 after buying an additional 46,733 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

