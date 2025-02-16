Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Harvest Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 251,026 shares changing hands.

Harvest Minerals Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of £3.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) is an AIM-quoted low-cost, high margin Brazilian remineraliser producer located in the state of Minas Gerais, the heart of the largest and fastest growing fertiliser market in Brazil.

The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser.

