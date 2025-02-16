HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 59,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HDB. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $68.50.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

