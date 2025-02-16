Head to Head Comparison: Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Perfect Moment and Levi Strauss & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perfect Moment -47.69% -1,524.40% -88.86% Levi Strauss & Co. 3.32% 25.88% 8.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perfect Moment and Levi Strauss & Co.”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perfect Moment $22.38 million 0.65 -$8.72 million ($1.30) -0.70 Levi Strauss & Co. $6.36 billion 1.14 $210.60 million $0.52 35.22

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Perfect Moment. Perfect Moment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Levi Strauss & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Perfect Moment and Levi Strauss & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Levi Strauss & Co. 0 5 7 0 2.58

Perfect Moment presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 559.92%. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus target price of $21.27, suggesting a potential upside of 16.14%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than Levi Strauss & Co..

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Perfect Moment on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

