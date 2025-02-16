Head-To-Head Survey: Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) vs. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) and Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Trailblazer Merger Co. I”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $367.74 million 5.02 $231.01 million $2.55 8.18 Trailblazer Merger Co. I N/A N/A $1.35 million N/A N/A

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Trailblazer Merger Co. I.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 54.89% 12.69% 6.52% Trailblazer Merger Co. I N/A -42.64% 1.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Trailblazer Merger Co. I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 5 1 0 2.17 Trailblazer Merger Co. I 0 0 0 0 0.00

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending presently has a consensus price target of $21.58, suggesting a potential upside of 3.42%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is more favorable than Trailblazer Merger Co. I.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats Trailblazer Merger Co. I on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

About Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Trailblazer Merger Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded on November 12, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

