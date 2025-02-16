Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Up 30.7% in January

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hitachi Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of HTHIY stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $56.63. 137,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,973. The company has a market capitalization of $131.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.52. Hitachi had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hitachi will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.