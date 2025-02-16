Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.33, but opened at $16.90. Horizon Bancorp shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 15,413 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1,521.9% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420,759 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,783,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,826,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 105,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

