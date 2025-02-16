Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.20 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.60). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.60), with a volume of 93,472 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 133.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £191.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

