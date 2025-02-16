Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.20 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.60). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.60), with a volume of 93,472 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
Hostelworld Group Trading Down 0.4 %
About Hostelworld Group
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
