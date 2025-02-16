Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases 3,400 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,685,000 after buying an additional 7,658,819 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 367.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,717 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,715,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,099,000 after purchasing an additional 960,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,847,000 after purchasing an additional 770,195 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

