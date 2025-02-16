HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HOYA Price Performance

HOCPY stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.38. 15,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,846. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.89. HOYA has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.94. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 24.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

