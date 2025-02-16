Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,784. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Hurco Companies makes up 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned 0.38% of Hurco Companies worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Featured Stories

