iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.59 and last traded at $91.59. 111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.15.

iA Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average of $85.42.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

