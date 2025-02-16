Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 11470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Company Profile
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
