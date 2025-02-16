IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.69 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.72). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.72), with a volume of 249,128 shares trading hands.
IG Design Group Stock Down 2.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.
IG Design Group Company Profile
Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.
