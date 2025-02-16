Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Update

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.8 days. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Immunocore by 40.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Immunocore by 69.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Immunocore by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Immunocore by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Immunocore during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMCR. Mizuho cut Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. 90,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

