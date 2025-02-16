INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Short Interest Update

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.

INMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of INmune Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 311,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in INmune Bio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in INmune Bio by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in INmune Bio by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in INmune Bio by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in INmune Bio by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

