Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $1,257,200.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,386,797.44. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $1,112,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,080,100.00.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $48.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,882,000 after acquiring an additional 349,532 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,002,000 after buying an additional 365,376 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,417,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after buying an additional 797,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,374,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after buying an additional 593,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

