Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $19,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,365.22. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Jeffrey Fisher sold 1,700 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $161,500.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Jeffrey Fisher sold 5,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $465,000.00.

PriceSmart Trading Down 2.8 %

PSMT opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 66.7% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

